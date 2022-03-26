Mann kiya mai bhi yellow jersey pehen ke stadium chale jau: Suresh Raina misses CSK ahead of opening game of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on each other in Match 1 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

Expect fireworks as both teams have players of repute and power players as well.

One face who will be missing in this year's IPL is Suresh Raina, who has played most of his cricket for CSK.

However, at this year's auction, Raina's did come in the auction but there were no takers for him, not even his home for 13 years.

Raina still misses being in that CSK camp and dugout and on the matchday today he is not with the team but in the TV studio.

Raina will be commentating in the IPL 2022 for Star Sports and he will also call the game in the CSK vs KKR match, which will be his IPL commentary debut.

In the pre-match show of CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 clash, Raina was describing the atmosphere in the city of Mumbai where this game is supposed to take place.

Raina said that he is staying in a hotel close to the Wankhede stadium and that he is being seen many fans collected at the hotel to watch the team. He added that atmosphere is elected.

"Maine dekha neeche to fans the. Mann kiya mai bhi yellow jersey pehen ke stadium chala jau (I saw fans at the hotel and I too wished to wear yellow jersey and go to the stadium to play)," said Raina.