Martyrs will continue to live through lives they inspired with heroic acts: Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday (June 17) mourned the deaths of brave jawans who were killed in action in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley (Ladakh) on June 15 night.

Master-Blaster took to Twitter and wrote, "Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland."

"A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families. Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace," added Tendulkar.

Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2020

Earlier today, India's Skipper Virat Kohli also extended condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and said, "Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time."

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were martyred in violent clashes with Chinese troops during a face-off in the Galwan Valley.

In an official statement, the army said that almost the same number of Chinese troops have been killed during the clashes in the Galwan Valley.

The statement read, "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."