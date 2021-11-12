'Massive Respect': Shoaib Akhtar on Mohammad Rizwan playing in semi-final despite 'severe chest pain'

Mohammad Rizwan displayed guts on Thursday (11 November) when he came out to bat in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

He played a good knock of 67 runs despite the fact that he had spent two nights in ICU in a Dubai hospital before the big game.

Najeeb Somroo, the Pakistan team doctor, revealed after the match that Rizwan had developed a severe chest infection and was admitted to a hospital on 9 November.

He said, in a press conference, "He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today.

"The decision regarding his health was made by the whole team management. This was regarding the morale of the whole team and therefore we kept it within the team," the doctor added.

Looking at the gutso shown by Rizwan, who is known for his exploits with the bat, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was mighty impressed and posted his picture on social media.

He also wrote: "Can you imagine this guy played for his country today and gave his best. He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect Rizwan."

Not to forget, Rizwan was also hit hard on his helmet while batting after which he had got a look in from the team physio. He carried on after getting the green signal from the physio and finished with a fifty. Unluckily, his bravado did not come to Pakistan's use as they lost the match and were knocked out of the tournament.