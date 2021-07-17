Mauka-Mauka again: Netizens react after India-Pakistan drawn in same T20 World Cup group

New Delhi: The India-Pakistan cricket fans have erupted in joy after the arch-rivals were drawn in Group 2 of the Super 12 announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (July 16, 2021). The two sides will face off in the group stage and the news has left Indian fans waiting to rejoice the 'Mauka-Mauka again'.

Since the announcement of the clash of the former T20 World Cup champions, netizens flooded the internet with memes and jokes. "You are focusing on the group, I m focusing on Mauka-Mauka," a Twitterati said.

Have a look at some of them:

Pakistan fans getting ready for another Mauka Mauka in ICC T20 WC 2021. pic.twitter.com/ovZYn08662 — Dhoni (@iamvaishali6) July 16, 2021

You are focusing on group, I m focusing on Mauka-Mauka! pic.twitter.com/EtIwosuDHi — Rishi (@rishseer) July 16, 2021

After hearing that India and Pakistan are in the same group for uncoming T20 Worldcup. pic.twitter.com/xJ1AOJQHjA — Zarwah (@MirZarwa) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile broadcasters : pic.twitter.com/b2I928FyK2 — Real memes (@realmeme06) July 16, 2021

sponsors be like #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/HJILkOjooC — (@m__rohailAzhar) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile @ICC & @StarSportsIndia be like;#t20worldcup2021 pic.twitter.com/Kvz7ii9aWz — Harnish Rathod (@HarnishRathod4) July 16, 2021

India and Pakistan in Same Group of T20 World Cup team's group Me be like: pic.twitter.com/BYsmbsI1MD — (@Bhakt_Mhadev_ka) July 16, 2021

This is to be noted that India and Pakistan have been involved in plenty of thrilling encounters, especially in the T20 World Cup.

Besides India and Pakistan, Group 2 will comprise New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

Some mouth-watering match-ups in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 Which clash are you most looking forward to? https://t.co/Z87ksC0dPk pic.twitter.com/7aLdpZYMtJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 16, 2021

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but was moved out of the country due to the COVID-19 situation. This will be the first T20 World Cup since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final in Kolkata.