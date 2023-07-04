trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630794
ASIA CUP 2023

Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Yash Dull Named Captain Of India, Check Full Squad Here

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament to be played between eight Asian nations will be held in a 50-over format.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final. The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on 21st July. The final will take place on 23rd July. (Ashes 2023: Former India Cricketer Compares Lord’s Long Room To ‘Fish Market’)

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal  Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

