Miss you AB de Villiers trends on Twitter as RCB fans miss South African in PBKS vs RCB match, check reactions

AB de Villiers used to be the middle order mainstay for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. But he announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year, making an end to an era in RCB. 

The RCB fans are so used to watching AB de Villiers in Red and Black jersey that this year with no ABD around, they got emotional and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

While some said that it is an end of an era. Others said that they are missing the deadly combination of Virat Kohli and de Villiers. 

Here are some chosen reactions: 

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first against Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match-3 of the Indian Premier League 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan before the match said: "The process has been very good because I have been practising well. We have a balanced side and we are looking forward to this challenge to turn it into a good opportunity. After being experienced you just get clarity. I look to up my skillset and I only look to keep my body fit. I know what to do in a match and I just look to back myself. I love the game and I have been playing for years. I don`t need an alarm clock to get up, I love to wake up and come here. 

