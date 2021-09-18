Mohammad Hafeez mocks New Zealand after Kiwis leave Pakistan 'safe and sound'

A day after New Zealand cancelled their limited-over series against Pakistan citing safety concerns, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took a dig at the Black Caps. The senior Pakistan cricketer took to Twitter and shared a photo of New Zealand team, who left the country on Saturday evening.

In his tweet, Hafeez thanked the Pakistan forces for making sure that the foreigners left the country 'safe and sound'. He also wondered it was the same security as Friday yet New Zealand cricketers didn't feel any sort of threat.

Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today??? pic.twitter.com/mwxq6AFjyT — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 18, 2021

New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan just moments before the first ODI in Rawalpindi after a security alert from their government. This was New Zealand's first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

New Zealand was scheduled to play hosts on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also tried to convince his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, however, the move didn't reap any dividends.

Khan assured Ardern that Pakistan has one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team but New Zealand Cricket (NZC) still decided to return home after the NZ government security alert.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed NZC chief executive David White's sentiments. "We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision. The players are in good hands; they`re safe -- and everyone`s acting in their best interests," he said.

An extended 33-member New Zealand cricket squad left for Dubai on a chartered flight from Islamabad on Saturday evening. The New Zealand players and officials had to undergo rapid COVID-19 tests at the airport and after all the reports came negative, they were allowed to board the flight amid tight security protocols.