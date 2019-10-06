Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, calls him a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he has become a puppet of terrorists and Pakistan Army. Sharing an article of an Indian newspaper, Kaif tweeted, “Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.”

Ever since his vitriolic diatribe against India at the recently concluded 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Pakistan prime minister has been facing severe criticism from several quarters.

Former India captain had also lashed out at Imran Khan for his UNGA speech, calling it ''rubbish''. Ganguly had said that Imran was once a role model for several people but he is not the same person anymore.

On Wednesday, some other cricketers, including Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan slammed the Pakistan PM for his UNGA speech. It may be recalled that at the UNGA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on talking about India's development and how India can become a world leader in saving the environment, but Khan used the opportunity only to rake up Kashmir issue and during his 50-minute speech he also threatened to launch nuclear war against India.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise Kashmir issue since August 5 after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.