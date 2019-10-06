close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, calls him a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists

Ever since his vitriolic diatribe against India at the recently concluded 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Pakistan prime minister has been facing severe criticism from several quarters.

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, calls him a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he has become a puppet of terrorists and Pakistan Army. Sharing an article of an Indian newspaper, Kaif tweeted, “Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.”

Ever since his vitriolic diatribe against India at the recently concluded 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Pakistan prime minister has been facing severe criticism from several quarters.

Former India captain had also lashed out at Imran Khan for his UNGA speech, calling it ''rubbish''. Ganguly had said that Imran was once a role model for several people but he is not the same person anymore.

On Wednesday, some other cricketers, including Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan slammed the Pakistan PM for his UNGA speech. It may be recalled that at the UNGA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on talking about India's development and how India can become a world leader in saving the environment, but Khan used the opportunity only to rake up Kashmir issue and during his 50-minute speech he also threatened to launch nuclear war against India.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise Kashmir issue since August 5 after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Tags:
Mohammad KaifImran KhanJammu and KashmirPakistan
Next
Story

Ravichandran Ashwin equals Muttiah Muralitharan's feat, becomes fastest to take 350 Test wickets

Must Watch

PT39M43S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Rahul weakening or strengthening the Congress?