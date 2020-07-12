Mohammad Shami's new workout video will give you major fitness goals--Watch

While India are yet to play an international fixture after the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic,fast bowler Mohammad Shami is making sure to not compromise with his fitness and be match ready once the BCCI resumes the training session.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a new video of him working out at the gym.

"Work hard," Shami wrote along with the video.

In the video, the Indian pacer could be seen doing pull-ups

Recently, Shami made a return to the nets, not for the national setup, but at his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. In the video posted on his official Instagram account, the Indian bowler could be seen bowling to fomer cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

Earlier this month, Shami had stated that he would have an advantage when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) resumes training for its players.

His comments came as he made the most of this forced break by training regularly at his farmhouse when most of his teammates haven't been able to do their workouts constantly.

“Obviously I will have an advantage as I have been training quite regularly. This is different from an injury-induced break. I have been in good rhythm, and luckily, I don’t feel any stiffness while bowling full tilt.This is a phase when you always know that you are there and it’s a matter of time to get that rhythm back. It bolsters your confidence,” Shami had told PTI earlier this month.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Shami has shared a number of videos from his workout sessions on his official Instagram account. Let us take a look at some of his other workout videos:

Shami was set to represent Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but was postponed by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.