MS Dhoni affects unbelievable run-out during first Australia T20I

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again provided a glimpse of his masterclass behind the stumps by running out two Australian batsmen off just one ball during the opening T20I of the two-match series at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The incident took place during the 16th over of Australia's 127-run chase when Peter Handscomb and D’Arcy Short were batting at their respective scores of 13 and 37.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav bowled a fuller delivery and Handscomb flicked it into the leg side before heading for the run. While taking the second run, Handscomb and Short decided to have a mid-pitch handshake but Dhoni first collected the throw from the deep from Krunal Pandya to hit the batter's one end before handing the ball to Umesh Yadav to dislodge the bail off of the other end.

However, as double play is not allowed, Short made the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs off as many balls with Australia still requiring 26 runs from 28 balls to win the match.

India went on to lose that match by three wickets to hand a 0-1 lead to Australia. The two sides will now head into the series-deciding second T20I on February 27 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.