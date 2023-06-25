Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni Trigger 3.6 Million Downloads Of Candy Crush In Just 3 Hours

MS Dhoni, the former cricketer from India, holds a special place in the hearts of fans, who often take to social media to celebrate his legacy. Such an event occurred on Sunday (June 25) when Dhoni's admirers started trending his name on Twitter. This wave of appreciation coincided with the 40th anniversary of India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup, a moment that brings back nostalgic memories. Cricket enthusiasts are raising their glasses in honor of the legendary Kapil Dev and his teammates, who propelled India to new heights in the world of cricket.

Interestingly, Dhoni's name was trending alongside the popular online mobile game 'Candy Crush' on the micro-blogging platform. Curiosity arose among fans as to why MS Dhoni and Candy Crush were trending together. A video had gone viral on Twitter, showing air hostesses experiencing a moment of fandom in the presence of the revered Indian captain on a flight.

Following the viral video of MS Dhoni playing Candy Crush, another significant development took place on the internet. A tweet quickly gained traction, proclaiming, "Just In - We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours. Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni ~ Team Candy Crush Saga." It is important to note that this Twitter account does not officially belong to Candy Crush. Nevertheless, the tweet further fueled the buzz surrounding the cricketer and the game, highlighting the immense influence Dhoni holds over his fans.

In the video, one of the air hostesses can be seen carrying a collection of chocolates, intended for Dhoni during the flight. The cricketer warmly acknowledged her gesture while interacting with her. Within the same video, a tab displaying Candy Crush was visible on the tray table in front of Dhoni.

The sight of the cricketing legend playing an online game sparked intrigue among fans. For those unaware, Dhoni is an avid gamer, particularly in the realm of video games. He enjoys playing titles like FIFA, Call of Duty, and PubG, often joining his teammates in gaming sessions. In a recent episode of The Ranveer Show on YouTube, senior Indian pacer Ishant Sharma revealed, "We all carry PlayStations wherever we go. Mahi bhai loves playing online/video games like Call of Duty and he's quite fond of PubG."

Having emerged victorious in the IPL 2023 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. Remarkably, he played the entire IPL season with an injured knee. Despite this, the wicketkeeper-batsman has assured his fans that he will return for the next IPL season. He believes he has ample time for recovery and will evaluate his future in due course.