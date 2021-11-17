MS Dhoni clicked by wife Sakshi while enjoying a glass of chai with his 'Honey' — SEE PICS

MS Dhoni has returned to his home in Ranchi after more than two months stay in UAE for IPL and then as team mentor for Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup.

He had a mixed bag of a tour of UAE as he was able to win the fourth IPL title for Chennai Super Kings but the Indian team had a difficult time at the ICC mega event, getting knocked out earlier than expected.

Back to his home, Dhoni seems to be enoying his time. He has had tough few months, making strategies, implementing on the field and the pressur has been too much as well to deliver the goods.He definitely deserves a break.

The former Indian captain still has a strong fan base despite retiring from international cricket last year. However his rare presence on social media makes his fan hungry for his whereabouts.

But his wife Sakshi is an avid social media user and every now and then she blesses the timeline of his fans with a picture or two of MS.

On Wednesday, 17 November, she shared two photos of MS sipping a glass of chai with his favouite pet parrot who is called Honey.

Sakshi wrote, "Mahi and his 'Honey' ! #chaidates."

India's most successful white-ball captain is an animal lover and loves dogs as well. Not to forget the garage of his at the residence in Ranchi which boasts of all his bikes, from the first Yamaha to the latest purchase.