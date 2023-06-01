MS Dhoni Consults Doctor Who Treated Rishabh Pant, Set To Undergo Surgery For Troubled Knee: Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni has headed straight to Mumbai after winning a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title on Monday night to seek consultation on his troubled knee. As reported earlier, Dhoni headed to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai to consult a specialist regarding his injured knee which he has managed through the start of the IPL 2023 season.

According to Cricbuzz website, Dhoni checked into the Mumbai hospital and is set surgery on Thursday for his knee. “Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the director of sports medicine at the hospital with specialisation in sports orthopaedics, is being consulted by the Chennai Super Kings captain,” the Cricbuzz report said.

Dr Pardiwala is the same specialist who is treating another wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The Delhi Capitals skipper was ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season after his horrific road accident in December last year.

The report added that Dhoni has had consultations with CSK management before flying into Mumbai. In fact, the franchise has deputed their team physician Dr Madhu Thottappil along with the Dhoni family to visit Mumbai.

The franchise also confirmed the development. “He has gone to meet Dr Padriwal and he is prepared to take the surgery route to recover fully for the next season,” CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

There is a possibility that Dhoni will decide against playing next season and thus free up a purse of Rs 15 crore for the mini-auction? “Frankly, we are not even thinking along those lines as we haven’t reached that stage,” Viswanathan told PTI news agency. “It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you, in CSK, we haven’t entertained those thoughts.”

Asked if the franchise owner N Srinivasan addressed the players after the fifth IPL trophy and if celebrations were in the offing. “He is very happy but there were no celebrations,” Viswanathan replied. “The players dispersed for their respective destinations from Ahmedabad only. Also if you have seen CSK, we are never big on celebrations.”

During IPL 2023, Dhoni was constantly troubled by an injury to his left knee, something team coach Stephen Fleming had acknowledged mid-season. “He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional,” Fleming had said.