MS Dhoni Set To Be Admitted In Hospital, Days After CSK’s IPL 2023 Title Win: Report

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been nursing a knee injury since the start of IPL 2023 season. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is set to be admitted at Kolkilaben Hospital in Mumbai, just days after winning a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni has played throughout the IPL 2023 season with an injured knee. According to various report, Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury.

Earlier in IPL 2023 season, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that Dhoni was playing in the T20 league with a knee injury. “He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat,” Fleming said in the press conference after the match against Rajasthan Royals last month.

“But still what you saw (against RR) is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional.”

Dhoni took a ‘lap of honour’ with an ice-pack on his knee after CSK’s last league match of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan also shared a lovely photo with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after Men in Yellow’s win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). In that picture as well, Dhoni can be seen wearing the same ice-pack on his injured knee.

Post the match, Irfan entered the dressing room of CSK and met Dhoni. The ‘best friends’ hugged each other and got posed for the cameras. Later, Irfan shared the photo with their fans and captioned it as: “Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet.”

Dhoni has already confirmed after CSK won the IPL 2023 title that he would like to continue with the franchise in the 2024 season as well. “If you circumstantially see, it’s the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they’ve shown their love and emotion, it’s something I need to do for them,” he added.

