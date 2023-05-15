MS Dhoni Has Given Enough Hints That This Is His Last IPL, Says Mohammed Kaif

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gave the Chepauk crowd a special ‘lap of honour’ after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after their last league match at home for the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night. It was a night to savour for all the Dhoni fans, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar – who rushed to Dhoni to get an autograph on his shirt.

Former India cricketer and Dhoni’s former teammate Mohammed Kaif believes the four-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni has given enough hints that it will be his last season as a player.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Kaif said, “I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year.”

Speaking about the surreal moment of Dhoni signing an autograph on Gavaskar’s shirt, Kaif said on Cricket Live, “We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni.”

Proof that @msdhoni is the legend of legends!



During @ChennaiIPL's lap of honour for their wonderful fans, #SunilGavaskar rushed to Dhoni and a truly #Yellovemoment was created by the two legends!



Tune-in to #IPLOnStar LIVE every day.#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/hzDDdMkYjG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2023

On ‘Super Sunday’, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a scintillating show in all departments and registered a mammoth 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Praising RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his match-winning fifty against a quality Rajasthan Royals bowling attack, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh claimed the win reflected RCB and Maxwell’s character.

“This is the victory of RCB and Maxwell’s character. It was a very important match and Maxwell took advantage of the freedom (he’s getting at RCB) and played an excellent innings. Maxwell respected Chahal’s good bowling and hit fours and sixes on the bowlers who were bowling loose. He played according to the need of the team and for any player, nothing is more important than this. You must not forget that you are playing a team game, not an individual match, and you must always keep the needs of the team in mind. Maxwell did exactly that and his innings deserves to be praised,” Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets and spoiled the CSK fans' party in the last home game of the MS Dhoni-led side in the league stages. The loss also stalled CSK’s playoffs qualification chances as they’ll now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.