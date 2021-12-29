MS Dhoni is best captain India has ever had, says Ambati Rayudu

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu gave his vote of confidence on who is the best skipper for the Indian cricket team, during an interview with PTI. Rayudu believes MS Dhoni is the best Team India captain ever, explaining how the wicketkeeper-batsman has improved him as a player too.

Although Rayudu was dropped for the ICC ODI 2019 World Cup as all-rounder Vijay Shanker was picked ahead of him, he was disappointed by the decision and announced early retirement from all formats. However, Rayudu made himself available for selection again two years later.

The 36-year-old joined IPL side Chennai Super Kings in 2018, talking about his run with MSD, Rayudu said, "My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special. Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. That is why he is the best captain India has ever had," to PTI.

Ambati Rayudu wants to rejoin CSK in 2022

Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Rayudu wants to rejoin CSK for the 2022 IPL season as he explained that the side helped him a lot for his comeback. In 2019 when Rayudu was dropped for the World Cup, he was in a difficult phase of life in cricketing terms and CSK with MS Dhoni helped him a lot.

He explained his choice to rejoin CSK saying, "I would love to keep playing till I am in good form and fit. I will be ready for the next cycle, which is three years and I am working hard on my fitness."

Rayudu joined Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and looked in good shape.