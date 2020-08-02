MS Dhoni is not just a friend, he's been my guiding force: Suresh Raina

On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, Indian batsman Suresh Raina wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni by saying that the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is not just his friend, but he has been a guiding force for him.

Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official Twitter handle and extended greetings to its followers on Friendship Day.

The Chennai-based franchise posted a video featuring Raina and Dhoni from the field on the occasion.

"F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay," the Dhoni-led side captioned the video.

In reply, Raina retweeted the video and wished 'Happy Friendship Day' to Dhoni by thanking him for always being there for him in the hardest times.

"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL . @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon!," Raina wrote while retweeting the video.

Dhoni and Raina are all set to feature for CSK in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which will take place from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The lucrative T20 tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma had stated that he has decided to play a Question and Answer Session with his fans on Twitter on the occassion of Friendship Day.

"Let's celebrate Friendship Day together guys Send me your questions using #AskRo and I will answer as many as I can tomorrow," he wrote along with a video.

In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August annually and hence, this year the day falls on August 2. This year, due to the deadly novel coronavirus, things are different and social distancing is the norm.