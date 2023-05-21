Watch: Roaring Echoes of 'Kohli, Kohli' Resound During Naveen-Ul-Haq's Bowling, LSG Pacer Recreates Gambhir's 'Shush Down' Sign

The clash between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq continues to make waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with fans passionately chanting "Kohli, Kohli" as Naveen-ul-Haq took the field against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens. This intense rivalry between the two players reached new heights during LSG's final league game against KKR, captivating the crowd and causing a video of the incident to go viral on social media.

The incident unfolded during the second over of the KKR innings when Jason Roy, the English batsman, unleashed a barrage of boundaries against the Afghan pacer. The crowd, clearly backing Kohli, erupted in chants of "Kohli, Kohli," causing a frenzy in the stadium. A video shared by user Mufaddal_Vohra captured the electrifying atmosphere as fans passionately expressed their support for their cricketing idol.

That roar of " kohli kohli " from Eden gardens while Naveen was bowling, same happened in Hyderabad and chennai. __

" you get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes __" ~ Naveen ul haq pic.twitter.com/lh7SA4RCrx May 20, 2023

In response to the thunderous chants, Naveen-ul-Haq held his finger to his lips, gesturing for silence from the crowd. Despite his attempt to quiet the uproar, the Kolkata Knight Riders' home crowd continued to shower the pacer with Kohli chants, undeterred by his gesture.

It's worth noting that this exchange is not the first of its kind. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants, had previously engaged in a similar gesture during a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In turn, Virat Kohli responded to Gambhir's action during a match at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, leading to a heated dispute involving both players and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Shifting focus to the match itself, the Kolkata Knight Riders showcased their dominance through fiery spells delivered by Vaibhav Arora, Shardul Thakur, and Sunil Narine. Their combined efforts restricted the Lucknow Super Giants to a total of 176/8 in their IPL encounter at the Eden Gardens.

Nicholas Pooran emerged as the highest scorer for LSG, exhibiting his skills with a blistering knock of 58 runs off just 30 deliveries. Quinton de Kock also contributed with a valuable 28 runs. The Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers displayed exceptional form, with Vaibhav, Shardul, and Narine each claiming two wickets. The decision to field first paid off for KKR, as their bowler Harshit Rana dismissed LSG opener Karan Sharma early on in the third over.

Vaibhav Arora joined the wicket-taking spree, removing the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad in quick succession during the seventh over. The experienced spinner, Sunil Narine, added to LSG's woes by claiming the crucial wicket of their captain, Krunal Pandya, for a mere 9 runs in the 10th over. Varun Chakaravarthy soon joined the action, dismissing Quinton de Kock after his well-earned 28 runs. However, Nicholas Pooran rose to the challenge, hammering Chakaravarthy for consecutive boundaries and a towering six in the 11th over, accumulating a quickfire 15 runs.

Pooran's aggressive batting kept his team in the game, as he unleashed powerful shots and took control of the scoreboard. He formed a crucial 50-run partnership with Ayush Badoni, providing much-needed stability. Sunil Narine finally broke the partnership by dismissing Badoni for 25 runs. Pooran, undeterred, reached his well-deserved half-century in just 28 balls, displaying his prowess with a massive six in the 19th over.