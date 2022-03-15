MS Dhoni retirement: CSK official gives BIG update on future of team’s skipper

Former India captain and current skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is already 40 years of age now as he gets ready to defend the Indian Premier League (IPL) title when the 2022 season gets underway on March 26. Dhoni will look to guide CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title this year.

However, thought on everybody’s mind is when will MS Dhoni call it quits from the IPL. He has already retired from international cricket back in 2020.

“It’s his call. We can’t make a comment on when he will take that call. For us, it’s important that MS plays for many years. But he hasn’t conveyed yet when he will take the call,” a CSK official told InsideSport website.

Although CSK won their fourth IPL title last year, Dhoni managed just 114 runs in 16 matches at an average of just 16.28. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to take over the captaincy’s mantle after Dhoni made it clear that he is no longer the top player for the franchise and took a massive pay cut ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Dhoni has made it clear that he wants to play his last IPL match in front of home fans at the Chepauk stadium. “Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year, or in five years’ time, we don’t really know,” MS Dhoni said during a CSK event.

With Dhoni’s future still unclear, CSK have not even held a discussion on the next CSK captain. “There is no question of deciding the next captain. We have a great bunch of players and when MS decides to call it quits, we will take a call. We have not even discussed that situation yet,” the CSK official added.