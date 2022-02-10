MS Dhoni turns shooter: CSK captain shoots bullets at target - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni took to shooting on the sidelines of the training session he is undergoing in Ranchi to prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

For the last few days, Dhoni has been training in the nets at JSCA. Captain Cool is sharpening his weapons to get ready for yet another IPL season, which could be his last.

Watch the video here:

There were speculations that he might be attending this year's auctions but it seems Dhoni has other ideas. He wants to use time to get fitter and get used to middling the balls.

But surely, Dhoni will be in touch with the CSK management on the days of mega auction. This is an important auction as it will decide what future holds for CSK. Dhoni won't play forever and CSK needs to find his able replacement, especially as captain.

Under him, CSK have won four titles: In 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021. Not to forget, CSK missed two back to back seasons in 2016, 2017 as the franchise was banned on charges of corruption.