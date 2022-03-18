MS Dhoni's holi gift to fans, opens Ranchi farmhouse for public - here's why

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is a busy man these days with IPL 2022 prep going on strongly.

However, despite being very busy, he has given gift to his fans on the occasion of holi.

Dhoni, as per a report in India Today, has opened his Ranchi farmhouse for public?

You must be wondering why?

It is because at the farmhouse, Dhoni also does farming, especially growing strawberries.

MSD's farmhouse will remain open to the common public for 3 days, from March 17 to 19 and his fans can buy vegetables and strawberries from his field. The 250 grams of strawberry packets will be available for Rs 50 at the Dhoni farmhouse.

"On the occasion of Holi, we have decided to open the farm for three days so that people can see and learn how the growing is done and agricultural knowledge can be spread," Raushan Kumar, Agricultural Advisor to MS Dhoni told ANI.

"Over here, we have implemented the integrated farming system in which all agriculture-related components can be avail in this farm. Like dairy, poultry, fisheries, agricultural and soon we will also be including bee-keeping and mushrooms," he added.

The Agricultural Advisor further said that, in these three days, people can pluck and take fresh vegetables directly from the farms.

"The visitors are allowed to pluck fresh vegetables directly from the farm. To encourage people, we are giving an extra strawberry box free on the purchase of one box," said the Agricultural Advisor.

On the other hand, visitors could be seen enjoying their visit to the farm, as they got to know more about agriculture and taste fresh vegetables from Dhoni`s farm."I really enjoyed my visit to `Eeja` farm as it is so huge and has a variety of vegetables and fruits. I got to know a lot about agriculture and farming. I tasted peas, capsicum, strawberry over here and it was really fresh and good," a visitor said.

Dhoni's CSK will look for 5th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni's leadership, has won four titles so far and in IPL 2022, they will be looking to clinch the fifth and second successive one.

Not to forget, CSK are defending champions and one of the favourites to win the competition. They are not leaving any stone unturned as they began training for the upcoming season some two weeks back.

Fans are hoping Dhoni plays more season after this but chances look very bleak for that to happen. But everyone knows Dhoni is known for pulling off surprises and who knows he comes back for one more season after this year.