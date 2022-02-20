MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 20

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in Match No.29 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Sunday (February 20). Sultans will finish as table toppers and have had a astonishing season so far. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood have played a major role in their succes this season, Sultans have won 8 matches out of the 9 played.
Islamabad United are in a delicate situation as their is only one spot left in the playoff and their qualification depends on the Quetta Gladiators match. However, they need win this one to keep hopes for Gladiators loss, Shadab Khan with Colin Munro will be missing this fixture and can be the reason for their loss.
Match Details
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match No. 29
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: February 18th at 3:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website
MUL vs ISL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood (c), Asif Ali, Tim David (vc)
All-rounders: Khushdil Shah (c), Faheem Ashraf
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani
Captain: Khushdil Shah
Vice-Captain: Shan Masood
MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubashir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan