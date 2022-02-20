हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 20

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match No. 29 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs ISL, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 20
Source: Twitter

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in Match No.29 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Sunday (February 20). Sultans will finish as table toppers and have had a astonishing season so far. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood have played a major role in their succes this season, Sultans have won 8 matches out of the 9 played.

Islamabad United are in a delicate situation as their is only one spot left in the playoff and their qualification depends on the Quetta Gladiators match. However, they need win this one to keep hopes for Gladiators loss, Shadab Khan with Colin Munro will be missing this fixture and can be the reason for their loss.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match No. 29

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 18th at 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs ISL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood (c), Asif Ali, Tim David (vc)

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah (c), Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Khushdil Shah

Vice-Captain: Shan Masood

MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubashir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022Dream11Multan SultansIslamabad UnitedFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

AUS vs SL: Sri Lanka win 5th T20I by five wickets as Australia take series 4-1

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav raises serious questions on law and order situation in UP