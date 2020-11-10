Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: A look at top 5 bowling performances ahead of IPL 2020 Final

While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are getting ready to set the stage on fire in tonight’s (November 10) IPL 2020 Final, we look at some of the best bowling performances before the biggest game of the season kicks-off from Dubai. The bowlers of these two finalists occupy four of the top five spots - a big reason behind their tremendous success in the tournament.

KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy: 5/20 against Delhi Capitals, October 24, 2020

The mystery spinner bamboozled the Delhi batsmen with a tremendous display of his craft. Chasing 195 to win, a formidable Capitals’ batting lineup was bundled out for just 135/9, all thanks to Chakravarthy’s wizardry. This has also been the only five-wicket haul in the tournament thus far.

KKR's spinner Varun Chakravarthy justified his label of being a mystery spinner as he wreaked havoc in the middle overs in IPL 2020. He was KKR's go to bowler whenever they needed a wicket while also curbing the run-rate.

He racked up 17 wickets from just 13 games at a miserly economy rate of 6.84

MI’s Jasprit Bumrah: 4/14 against Delhi Capitals, November 5, 2020

Cometh the hour, cometh the man – just like the saying goes, Mumbai Indians spearhead Jasprit Bumrah fully justified it on the big stage of IPL 2020’s Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals. Chasing a mammoth 201 to win, Delhi’s chase was ripped apart by Bumrah in the middle overs with some absolute scorchers. After the game, Bumrah also wrestled away the Purple Cap from Capitals’ Rabada, although, Rabada went ahead again later.

Bumrah currently has an impressive 27 wickets from just 14 games.

MI’s Trent Boult: 4/18 against CSK, October 23, 2020

Opting to bowl first against CSK on the day, Mumbai’s left-arm quick Trent Boult wreaked havoc upon the CSK batsmen, dismissing CSK openers Gaikwad and Du Plessis in his first two overs. Then he landed the final nail in the coffin with two more wickets of Jadeja and Sam Curran as CSK managed a paltry 114/9 and Mumbai won the game by 10-wickets.

Boult is currently third in the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets from 14 games.

MI’s Jasprit Bumrah: 4/20 against RR, October 6, 2020

Perhaps the most vital cog in Mumbai’s success so far this season and in the last few editions as well, Jasprit Bumrah finished off the Rajasthan Royals tail on this day. Brought late into the attack, Bumrah dismissed Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith and followed it up with quick wickets of Tewatia, Archer and Shreyas Gopal. Chasing 194 to win, Rajasthan were sent packing in just 18 overs for 136 with Bumrah doing all the damage in the end.

DC’s Kagiso Rabada: 4/24 against RCB, October 4, 2020

The current Purple Cap holder with 29 wickets, Kagiso Rabada did the damage in his second spell on this occasion. The South African pacer removed the well set RCB skipper, Kohli, for 43. Then the gates opened for Delhi and Rabada ran right through them – dismissing Sundar, Udana and Dube in quick succession.

Rabada would want to repeat his dominating performance in the biggest game of them all – The IPL 2020 Final.