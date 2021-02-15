Naman Ojha announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Naman Ojha on Monday announced retirement from the sport. The 37-year-old has represented India in all the three formats of the game and also holds the record for most scalps by a wicketkeeper in India's premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy.

Ojha, who has been a regular in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League, made his international debut in 2010 in Zimbabwe. However, Ojha's stint in international cricket was cut short after featuring in an ODI and two T20Is. His incredible outing in Australia - where he notched consecutive double hundreds with India A in 2014 - helped him earn a Test debut in 2015.

Ojha made his only Test appearance in Colombo, in which the right-handed batsman scored 35 and 21 besides taking four catches and executing a stumping. He is also the first cricketer from Madhya Pradesh to make a Test appearance since leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani.

Ojha drew curtains on his career with 9,753 first-class runs at an average of 41.67 and has 471 dismissals, which includes 54 stumpings. He also features in the list of top ten run-scorers in Ranji Trophy and is also leading the wicketkeeper with most dismissals in the same tournament.

Ojha was also a part of the IPL-winning Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and has represented Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils in the lucrative T20 league.