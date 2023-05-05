Narendra Modi Stadium Poised To Host India-Pakistan Clash in 2023 ODI World Cup: Reports

The 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup will be held in India, marking the first time that the entire tournament will be held in one country. The event will take place in October and November and will feature 10 teams from around the world. While the BCCI and ICC have yet to confirm which venues will host matches, reports suggest that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest stadium, is the front-runner to host the high-profile match between India and Pakistan.

The decision to host the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was based on its seating capacity, which exceeds 1 lakh people. With a large number of fans expected to travel to India from around the world for the fixture, the stadium was an obvious choice for the match. The tournament will begin on October 5, and while 13 venues are being considered, India is expected to play its matches in only seven of them.

Security concerns mean that Pakistan is likely to play most of its matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Similarly, Bangladesh is expected to play most of its matches in Kolkata and Guwahati to reduce travel distance for fans from the neighbouring country.

BCCI also consulted with the Indian team management to determine their preferences for venues for matches, apart from the one against Pakistan. According to sources, the Indian team requested that fixtures against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa be played on pitches that favour spinners. They asked for slow pitches to maximise the so-called home advantage. There is a strong chance that Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host India's match against Australia, while games against New Zealand, England, and South Africa will be played in other centres where pitches will be slow.

ICC Men’s ODI World Cup promises to be an exciting event, and the decision to hold the entire tournament in India is a significant one. While the venues for matches are yet to be officially confirmed, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the high-profile match between India and Pakistan. With the Indian team requesting venues that favour spinners, it will be interesting to see how the matches play out and whether the home advantage gives India an edge over their opponents.