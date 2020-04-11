Nathan Lyon, Hampshire mutually cancel County season contract amid coronavirus crisis

Australia's Nathan Lyon and Hampshire cricket county have mutually decided to cancel the off-spinner's contract for the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic that has put all the sporting activities across the globe at halt.

In an official statement released by the Hampshire, the English county cricket club said that the 32-year-old Australian will not join up the squad this County Championship season.

"It has been mutually agreed that the Australian international will not join up with the squad this seasonHampshire Cricket can announce it has taken the decision to cancel the contract of overseas player, Nathan Lyon," Hampshire said.

Reflecting on the decision, Giles White, Director of Hampshire Cricket, said that it is indeed a very uncertain and challenging time for everyone and, therefore, he would live to thank Nathan for his complete understanding of the situation.

"These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it’s clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season. As a result of this and following conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season.I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we hope to welcome him to the club next season," White said.

Lyon was due to team up with Hampshire for a significant part of the 2020 red-ball season. As the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 due to coronavirus fear, it was mutually agreed that the off-spinner will not join Hampshire.

Lyon has now joined India's Cheteshwar Pujara (Gloucestershire) and Michael Neser (Surrey) as overseas players in the Championship to have their contract cancelled for the upcoming season.

The first round of the County Championship matches were originally scheduled to begin on April, with the final round of xlashes taking place on September 25.