Netizens Spot Mohammed Siraj's Framed Photo With Virat Kohli At Pacer's Home In Hyderabad; Pic Goes Viral

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has built a new home for his family in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The RCB pacer invited all his teammates to his new house as team has travelled to Sunrisers Hyderabad's home to play them in IPL 2023 clash on Thursday. The cricketers who visited Siraj's new house include former captain Virat Kohli and current on Faf du Plessis. The support staff also accompanied the players to Siraj's home including coaches Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.

RCB shared pics on their social media handles in which Siraj and his family can be seen welcoming the RCB team in their house. Virat, in one of the photos, can be seen posing with Siraj, his mother and family members along side other RCB players. In another photo, cricketers Josh Hazlewood and Michael Bracewell are seen together, sitting on a sofa, in Siraj's living room. This picture, in particular, caught the attention of the fans as right above Bracewell one can see the photo of Siraj and Kohli hugging each other from a match, hung on the wall. Check out the photos below.

The fans wee in complete awe of the photo of Siraj and Kohli hugging each other while playing for India. There was another photo hung on the wall, which was of India's Test series win celebrations in Australia in 2021. Fans pointed that Hazlewood was sitting right under the Australia Test series win photo frame.

RCB need a win vs SRH

Sunrisers cannot qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs as they have just 8 points from 12 matches. Even if they win both their remaining games, they can only jump to 12 points, which will not be enough to get into next round. However, Hyderabad can spoil the party of a few teams, including RCB who they play next. RCB have two matches left this season but a defeat on Thursday night in hands of SRH can massively dent their chances. RCB are on 12 points and they must look to win upcoming two games to get to 16. Their positive Net Run Rate can help them beat others with same points and enter the top four.