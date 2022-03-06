New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women World Cup Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NZ-W vs BAN-W Live in India

New Zealand women will kick off their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against Bangladesh women when they meet on Monday (March 7).

Suzie Bates will finally get to see if there really is no place like home as she plays her first game for New Zealand on her home ground of Dunedin.

The University Oval is hosting its second match of the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup 2022 as the White Ferns face Bangladesh with both sides searching for their first win. Bates will play her 163rd international match for New Zealand and despite all that experience, she will appear at the venue for the first time tomorrow.

"It will be really special and I guess the fact that I have never played here for the White Ferns makes it that much more special. In a home World Cup I will be able to have some of my family and friends up on the bank," said Bates, as reported by ICC.

"We`ll just have that real comfort of knowing what this ground is about and looking up and seeing the people that have been there since we were under 15. It`s going to be a pretty cool moment to sing the national anthem and be at your home ground, especially for the first time, I`m sure tomorrow will be a pretty cool day," she added.Bates will feature alongside fellow Dunedin native Martin whose innings of 44 almost saw New Zealand home as they fell three runs short against the West Indies.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:-

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on Monday, March 7, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match?

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(c), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Suraiya Azmin, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter