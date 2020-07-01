No date decided for the IPL 2020 review meeting yet: BCCI sources

Amid the rising speculations over the fate of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, BCCI sources told ANI on Wednesday (July 1) that no date has been decided for the IPL review meeting so far, adding that there are issues that BCCI is looking into before finalising the date. Sources said that the IPL review meeting will take place once the BCCI offiicals will work on all the surrounding issues of IPL.

On June 11, BCCI president Saurav Ganguly had said that the BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that IPL is staged in 2020. Ganguly had also said that the BCCI was also planning to hold the IPL even in empty stadiums. According to Ganguly, fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all stakeholders are looking forward to possibility of IPL being hosted in 2020.

Talking to ANI, Ganguly had then said many players, both from India and other countries, had shown their willingness to play in IPL 2020. "We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," he added.

In a letter to all the affiliated members/units of the BCCI, Ganguly said: “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year."

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Speculations are rife that the cash-rich tournament might be played in the October-November window if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup.