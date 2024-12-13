‘Not Here To Please Everyone’: Marnus Labuschagne’s Blunt Reply To David Warner Ahead Of IND vs AUS Third Test

Australia star batter Marnus Labuschagne has reacted to David Warner's remarks about his form as he asked the former batter to check the number of times he got out at gully region. Labuschagne was struggling with the bat in recent times but then he made a brilliant comeback by scoring 64 runs in the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier, Labuschagne got out at the gully region off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling and as a result, Warner was skeptical about his form.

"I'm still not convinced with Marnus. I don’t think that was anywhere near what we know he’s capable of. He might have got a couple out of the middle, got a couple of freebies, batted well that night to get through, but they bowled poorly. From that perspective, he had the best conditions to come out and bat in. But he got out the same way he always does when he gets over 50, hitting it straight to gully. There’s a lack of awareness there of what he’s got to be mindful of. I don’t think he’s anywhere near where he should be," Warner had told Fox Sports.

Labuschagne came all guns blazing and replied to News Corp on Friday, "I would like to see him check how many times I’ve been caught at gully, because apparently I get out there every week. I’ve looked back, and I can only remember being caught at gully twice. So I might have to have a look at Bull’s (Warner’s) comment there. But like I said, everyone’s here to write newspapers, write articles."

"It’s a two-edged sword. The week before, I wasn’t playing enough shots, and then this week, people are unhappy because I’m playing too many shots. At the end of the day, I’m not here to please everyone. I’m here to win games for Australia."