Shaheen Afridi’s Bold Statement: ‘India Versus Pakistan’ Is ‘Just One Game’

Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Afridi has expressed his disapproval of the excessive focus that is being put on the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. This match is generating a lot of excitement among fans worldwide, but as per Afridi, his side’s main aim is to win the tournament. The India-Pakistan encounter, scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, has already created significant buzz. However, Afridi urged his teammates and supporters to shift their attention away from this single game and instead concentrate on winning the entire ODI World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with a local Pakistani channel, Shaheen Afridi said, “We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim.”

Shaheen Afridi, who recently returned to competitive cricket after recovering from a knee injury, dismissed concerns about his fitness. He confirmed his readiness to represent Pakistan against Sri Lanka and this will come as a huge boost to Pakistan in this key World Cup year.



cre Trending Stories

Pakistan's last triumph in a 50-over World Cup came back in 1992 when the Imran Khan-led side clinched the title in Australia. However, with conditions being close to home, the team will be keen to not only break the jinx over India, but go all the way. India, on the other hand, have never lost a 50-over World Cup game to Pakistan and Rohit Sharma and team will be looking forward to continuing this impressive record.

India’s last triumph in an ICC tournament came when MS Dhoni led the team to the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy title. Since then, despite being considered favorites in several ICC tournaments and boasting some of the biggest names in the sport, the team has stumbled.

However, the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, which is being hosted entirely in India, presents a golden opportunity for Rohit Sharma and side to break the 10-year jinx. Playing at home, India will certainly be one of the favourites.