NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NZ-W vs BAN-W ODI World Cup Match at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST March 7

New Zealand women will take on Bangladesh women in Match 5 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at University Oval ground in Dunedin.

The White Ferns will start as favourites as they are a better team on pacer and on form. Quite recently, they beat India women 4-1 in the five-match ODI series and their main batter Suzie Bates is in red hot form at the moment.

It will be a uphill task for Bangladesh women to overcome when they take on the home nation of this World Cup. Obviously, the home advantage remains with the New Zealand team.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the University Oval, Dunedin at 3:30 am IST on March 7, Monday.

NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Lea Tahuhu

Suggested Playing XI for NZ-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Jahanara Alam, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

NZ-W vs BAN-W Probable XIs

New Zealand Women Possible Starting XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas

Bangladesh Women Possible Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam