On Guru Purnima, Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to people who inspired him

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to the people who taught him and inspired him to give his best in life.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and posted a video in which he could be seen naming the three people who played an integral part in his life.

"On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful #GuruPurnima," the master blaster wrote.

Tendulkar started with his elder brother who was the first one to take the former Indian opener to coach Ramakant Achrekar.

The 47-year-old said that his brother has always been his silent companion as he was not there for him physically but was always there for him mentally.

"Whenever I pick up a cricket bat I think of three people who played an integral part in my life in making me who I am today.It has to be my brother who decided to take me to Archrekar sir,"Tendulkar said in the video.

"One thing I know for sure that my brother was not there physically all the time I walked out to bat but he was always there mentally.My silent companion. So whenever I walked out, I knew my brother is also walking out with me," he added.

He then thanked his coach Achrekar who used to note down all his mistakes and areas where he needed to improve.

"What can I say about Achrekar sir.The number of hours he spent on my batting, taking down all those notes. Be it a match or even a practice session, he would note down all those mistakes and areas where I could get better. Spent hours on end discussing cricket with him," Tendulkar said.

Finally, the legendary cicketer paid tribute to his father Ramesh Tendulkar who always taught him to never lose his values.

"Last but not the least is my father, who always told me, don't take shortcuts. Prepare yourself properly and above all don't ever lower your values. However much I talk about these three gentlemen, it is never enough," he said.

On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful.#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/PB3Oszv97f — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2020

Guru Purnima is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The festival is dedicated to one's Guru, mentor or teacher.

Also known as Vyasa Purnima, people perform puja, hawan and offer their gratitude to their Gurus by presenting them with gifts and other things.