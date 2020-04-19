हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghanistan

On this day in 2009, Afghanistan won their first-ever ODI match

The ICC took its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Afghanistan's 89-run win over Scotland in the World Cup qualifier match.

On this day in 2009, Afghanistan won their first-ever ODI match
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On April 19 in 2009, Afghanistan had created history by winning their first-ever One-Day International (ODI) matchwith a comprehensive victory over Scotland in Benoni.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Afghanistan's 89-run win over Scotland in the World Cup qualifier match.

Sharing a picture of the Afghanistan team from the match,the world's cricket governing body also revealed that all-rounder Mohammad Nabi played a match-winning knock of 58 runs.

"#OnThisDay in 2009, Afghanistan claimed victory in their first-ever ODI, beating Scotland in Benoni by 89 runs.The ever-reliable Mohammad Nabi scored a 64-ball 58, including three fours and as many sixes. He was adjudged Player of the Match Trophy.What a team. What a story," the ICC wrote.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first during that match.

Opener Karim Sadiq was dismissed cheaply for 20 runs.

Subsequently, Sadiq's opening partner Noor Ali Zadran had smashed a crucial knock of 45 runs before first-drop Nabi had scored a blistering 64-ball 58 to help Afghanistan post a respectable score of 295 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

Nabi's knock was decorated with three boundaries and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Samiullah Shinwari was another notable contributor for side with 52 runs.

In reply, Scotland had failed to counter Afghanistan's bowling attack and were bundled out for 206 runs.

Hamid Hassan bagged three wickets while Hasti Gul and Khaliq Dad claimed two wickets each for Afghanistan. Nawroz Mangal and Dawlat Ahmadzai also chipped in with a wicket each.

 

Afghanistan Scotland ICC Cricket Mohammad Nabi
