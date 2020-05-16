On this day in 2010, England defeated Australia to lift maiden ICC T20 World Cup title

On May 16 in 2010, the England men's cricket team lifted their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title by beating Australia by seven wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown in Barbados.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the two teams from the clash to inform its followers of the feat.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first during the summit showdown clash of the third edition of the prestigious event.

Asked to bat first, David Hussey smashed a blistering knock of 59 runs off 54 balls while Cameron White well-supported him with a 19-ball 30 runs to help Australia post 147 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

For England, Ryan Sidebottom bagged two wickets while Graeme Swann and Luke Wright chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, opener and wicketkeeper-batsman Craig Kieswetter struck a quick-fire knock of 63 runs besides stitching a 111-run partnership with Kevin Pietersen for the third wicket to help Paul Collingwood-led England chase down the score in just 17 overs.

Collingwood and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten at the crease at their respective scores of 12 and 15.

Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson and Steve Smith took a wicket each for Australia.

Craig Kieswetter was declared 'Man of the Match' for his decent performance with the bat.

In 2019, England won their maiden ICC World Cup title in the 50-over format after defeating New Zealand on the basis of more number of boundaries smashed after the Super Over ended in a tie in the final of the tournament at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.