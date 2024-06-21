Opinion: Should Virat Kohli Continue To Open The Innings For India Or Move Down To Number 3 In The Ongoing T20 World Cup 2024?

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli's batting position in the ongoing T20 World Cup has become a major talking point. The star batsman has shined at number 3 for more than a decade, but in this tournament, he has been deployed as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma. This decision has not yielded results yet, sparking debate among fans and pundits alike. Let's delve into the arguments for and against Kohli opening in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup 2024 Performance

1 (5) vs Ireland

4 (3)vs Pakistan

0 (1) vs USA

24 (24) vs Afghanistan

Virat has had a poor run so far in the four matches in the ongoing edition of the T20 WC, where he has just managed 29 runs in four outings. Kohli struggled on the tricky New York pitch and registered a string of low scores - 1, 4, and 0. Many expected this to end on the Caribbean soil, but it didn't change much for him. In the Super 8 match against Afghanistan, Kohli had another flop outing with a run-a-ball 24-run knock.

Reasons Why Virat Kohli Should Open

1. Maximizing Batting Prowess: Opening allows Kohli to face more deliveries, potentially leading to a higher run tally. This is crucial considering his struggles in recent outings. Proponents argue that a familiarized opening role, like in IPL 2024 where he won the Orange Cap, can reignite his form.

2. Aggressive Intent in Powerplay: Kohli's strength lies in playing aggressive cricket. The opening partnership sets the tone for the innings, and Kohli's attacking mindset can put the opposition on the back foot early on. This is especially important on sluggish pitches where a brisk start is vital.

3. Accommodating a Flexible Middle Order: With Kohli opening, the middle order gains flexibility. Rishabh Pant's explosive batting at number 3 has been a revelation, and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube can play their natural game in the middle overs.

Reasons Why Virat Kohli Should Bat At Number 3

1. Disrupting a Proven Strategy: Historically, Kohli has thrived at number 3, anchoring the innings and building partnerships. A change in position can disrupt his rhythm and impact his batting confidence.

2. Struggles as an Opener: Kohli's recent form as an opener in the World Cup hasn't been convincing. Scores of 1, 4, 0, and 24 have raised questions about his ability to adapt to the role seamlessly in high-pressure situations.

3. Impact on Rohit Sharma: Opening alongside a struggling Kohli might put additional pressure on Rohit Sharma, another senior batsman. A struggling top order can leave the middle order exposed early on.

Finding the Middle Ground: Can India Change The Batting Order According To The Pitch Conditions?

Promote Kohli Up the Order Only on Flat Pitches: If the pitches become batting paradises later in the tournament, Kohli should stick to opening the innings. As we have seen in the IPL, he is very dangerous on good batting tracks and can make full use of the powerplay.

Give Kohli a Short Leash: If his struggles as an opener continue, the team management might need to consider a change. A young talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal could be given an opportunity to showcase his skills.

What's My Take On Virat Kohli's Batting Position

Virat Kohli should continue to open the innings because he has been batting at number 3 for the last four or five World Cups, and we still haven't won any of them. If India has decided to open with Virat Kohli, they should stick to it until the semi-finals or finals, wherever we reach. Now that Rishabh Pant looks settled at number 3, you don't want to change the team combination against bigger opponents. All the upcoming matches will be against stronger teams, and now is not the time to experiment. Stick to this combination, as Virat is a match-winner who will eventually regain form. This gamble may prove to be a game-changer and could lead to a title win after 11 long years.