PAK vs ENG: Fans trend 'Fake Bean vs Real Bean' ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final, check reactions

Ahead of the big final of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Pakistan and England at the MCG, a new narrative is being built by the cricket fans. That is Fake Bean vs Real Bean. If have been watching the T20 World Cup right from the start, you must be aware about the Fake Bean who appeared out of the blue before the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe clash. A Zimbabwean fan had tweeted that how his team was going to avenge the Fake Bean sent to their town by Pakistan while the real Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson was promised. Zimbabwe, in fact, went on to win the match and internet said that the sweet revenge was finally taken.

Also Read: 'MS Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl', Shoaib Malik makes stunning revelation

The Fake Bean narrative was pushed by the respective head of states in Zimbabwe and Pakistan. As it turned out, Pakistan reached the final of the tournament despite two bad games at the start. With England too in the final, a new narrative has started where fans feel the Pak vs Eng contest is also a battle between Fake Bean and Real Bean as Atkinson belongs to the UK.

Check the reactions below:

fake bean _ vs _ real bean pic.twitter.com/05J3YII5C5 — Fiza hindustani (@Fizahindustani) November 12, 2022

Jokes aside, Pakistan and England both will be aiming for the their second trophy when they meet each other in the final on Sunday night. Interestingly, the weather has cleared or the Sunday's match. There was a heavy rainfall expected on Sunday. But the skies have been clear so far and hopefully, the rain will keep away at least during the game time.

England should start as favourites in the match as they have all their bases covered. Pakistan will hope Mohammad Haris and Shaheen Afridi click again. These two have been the main reason why Men in Green are in final and thier good show is needed for Pakistan to lift the cup for the second time after 2009.