'MS Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl', Shoaib Malik makes stunning revelation on last over bowled in 2007 T20 World Cup Final

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik made a big statement recently ahead of the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Babar Azam's team and England at the MCG on November 13. Speaking at a TV cricket show, Malik revisited the first final of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England in which the match was decided by the last over bowled by Joginder Sharma. Malik said that Joginder had to bowl the last ove as other main bowlers refused to take the responsibility. This is a big statement made by the Pakistani player and it will be interesting to see how those bowlers reply now.

Malik did not take any names but said that Dhoni had to settle for Joginder after everyone else backed out. "I will not take names. Each of India’s main bowlers had one over left. Dhoni asked everyone, but they refused to bowl the last over. They were afraid to bowl to Misbah. He was hitting all over the ground," Malik told A Sports.

That last over by Joginder Sharma! _

That final catch by @sreesanth36! _

That @msdhoni fist-bump in the air! _#OnThisDay, India won the inaugural ICC World T20! _ pic.twitter.com/d6YdeluVH7— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 24, 2018

India's main bowlers in that match were Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh. Waqar Younis, another Pakistani legend, sitting beside Malik remembered their names to add more spice to the discussion.

Malik also said that Misbah-Ul-Haq could have won that match easily had he played in front rather than going for the scoop. He added that Misbah went for the scoop because only one wicket was left and he could have easily had two runs.

“That was the shot I was playing throughout the tournament. The plan was to get a boundary and then we will need one run to level the score; they will bring the field up and then I will finish the match,” recollected Misbah.

Malik added that in 2007 they were one of the best teams who prepared well for the World Cup and dominated the tournament up till the final ball.