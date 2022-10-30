PAK vs NED: 'This too shall pass..', Amit Mishra brutally TROLLS Babar Azam after yet another failure in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan may have won their first T20I match on Australian soil when they beat Netherlands in theird third match of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022, but there is one big concern bothering him, which is the form of their captain. Babar Azam has been ridiculously out of form. Babar has scored just 8 runs from 3 matches so far in the tournament. He has scores of 0, 4 and 4 respectively in the three matches he has played so far in the tournament, which reflects badly on his stature as world class player. Babar has two more matches left to shine in this tournament.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra took a potshot at him as he continues to struggle in the tournament. He wrote on Twitter: "This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258." This was a subtle dig from Mishra, who is known for his sarcastic tweets these days. The back story is that Babar had tweeted the same for Virat when he was struggling and going through a rough patch in international cricket. That tweet did not go down that well with India fans, who said that Virat didn't need any such support from the Pakistan captain. Virat had replied to the tweet by thanking Babar for such words.

Take a look at Amit Mishra's tweet below:

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. __ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

Babar Azam need to fire for Pakistan in the upcoming matches vs Bangladesh and South Africa. Not to forget, their qualifying chances are dependent on how India go about in their campaign. If India lose vs South Africa, Pakistan's campaign will be over. Pakistan, however, would still look to finish the tournament with wins on a high.