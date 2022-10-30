Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is yet to score in double-digits in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as he gets run out on four in the match against the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on Sunday. Babar is going through one of the rough patches of his life. In the match against India, he was dismissed for a golden duck while against Zimbabwe he scored just four and on Sunday he was again dismissed on four. Pakistan are on the verge of getting knocked out of the event and the cricket fans from the country are not happy with its poor show of Babar.

Here's how the Pakistan cricket fans reacted -

Rizwan has played a great knock as well but Babar Azam is still out of form since Rizwan said:

"Agar hum apni average k lye khel rhy hon tou Allah hmein zaleel krdy" pic.twitter.com/NfCu6MCqOl — Q. (@qazisays) October 30, 2022

Babar Azam is just 2 runs away for his world record of making 10 runs in this World Cup. Till now, he has played captain's knock and scored 8 runs. — Omar Arshad (@omararshad) October 30, 2022

Babar azam is most mother fu... r. Batter in pakistan team he cant give his opener spot to others because of hia insucre #PAKvNED — bhushan (@bhushan_7) October 30, 2022

Alarming stats of Runs scored by Babar Azam in the most crucial international T20 matches.

Remind me why is he the captain again?#PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/LpiU41Sa5P — Alex Jones (@AlexJon04185141) October 30, 2022

Babar Azam in T20 WC 2022 so far //-



_ Innings = 3

_ Runs = 8 __

_ Balls Faced = 15

_ Average = 2.66 ____

_ Strike Rate = 53.33 __

_ 5+ Scores = __

_ Ducks _ = 1



This too shall pass. Stay strong. #BabarAzam https://t.co/zyUf4lb0J7 pic.twitter.com/xDgG6MIoRK — Ammar (@its__ammar) October 30, 2022

O bhi last year semi final ma babar azam or rizwan ki tuk tuk ki waja sa Pakistan haara tha

Man plays test in t20

Scores 50 on 40 balls

Kbhi bhe important matches ma perform ni krta — Malik (@Malik86210211) October 30, 2022

No way Fakhar has scored more runs in this wt20 in 3 balls than Babar Azam in 3 matches ____#FakharZaman #BabarAzam_ pic.twitter.com/4cIcFrbala — __ (@Maryam___khann) October 30, 2022

Fakhar is playing his first game in world cup and already has more runs than Haider Ali and Babar Azam collectively #PAKvsNED — Monster | LQ ____ (@cookiexcremee) October 30, 2022

Babar Azam trying to become Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/veXFd7jEz7 — Gajender (@gajender00) October 30, 2022

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan bowlers, with spinner Shadab Khan's three-wicket haul being the highlight, restricted Netherlands to only 91/9 in their 20 overs. A 35-run stand between Colin Ackermann (27) and skipper Scott Edwards (15) was useful for the Dutch to stay away from a humiliating finish. Shadab Khan (3/22) made sure that Netherlands' back was broken in the first half itself, which led to them not even touching 100-run mark. Opting to bat first, the Netherlands was off to a bad start as they lost the opener Stephan Myburgh for a sloppy six off 11 balls. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi got his first wicket of the match and the tournament, with assistance from the safe hands of Mohammad Wasim Jr. The Dutch were 7/1 in 2.2 overs.

The Netherlands was dealt with another jolt when star player Bas de Leede retired hurt after scoring just six. He was hit on his helmet by a 142 kmph delivery of pacer Haris Rauf. At the end of the powerplay, the Netherlands was at poor 19/1, with Tom Cooper (1*) joining opener Max Odowd (5*). In the coming overs, spin was introduced and Shadab Khan delivered two big blows to the Dutch by dismissing Cooper (1 off 2 balls) and Odowd (8 off 13 balls). The Netherlands was reduced to 26/3 in 8.1 overs. At the end of 10 overs, the Dutch side was at 34/3, with skipper Scott Edwards (5*) and Colin Ackermann (7*) at the crease. Pakistan at this point the game in their hands, not allowing the Netherlands any easy runs and had also taken some key wickets.

Both batters continued to develop a promising stand. But Shadab intervened once again to cut it short at 35 runs, sending back Ackermann for 27 off 27 balls by trapping him leg before wicket. The spinner bagged his third wicket of the match to reduce the Netherlands to 61/4 in their 14.2 overs. At the end of 15 overs, the Netherlands was at 68/4, with Edwards (15*) joined by Roelof van der Merwe (3*). Pacer Naseem Shah got his first wicket of the match by dismissing Edwards for 15 off 20 balls after he was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed, who came running from fine leg to take the catch. Half of the Dutch batting was in the hut for 69 runs.

Haris Rauf also got his first wicket, clocking 147 kmph to destroy van der Marwe's stumps, who was trying to make room for himself for a hit in the cover region. The 100-run mark looked a distant dream for the Dutch at 73/6 in 16.3 overs. Wickets kept tumbling down for Netherlands as Tim Pringle (5) and Fred Klaassen were clean bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr, with Klassen dismissed for a golden duck. Netherlands sunk to 81/8 in 18.3 overs. The Netherlands ended their innings at 91/9 in their 20 overs, with Logan van Beek (6*) unbeaten and Paul van Meekeran (7) being run out. Shadab Khan (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Wasim Jr (2/15) also impressed with his bowling. Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem got a wicket each.