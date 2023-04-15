PAK vs NZ 1st T20I: Matt Henry Hattrick Goes In Vain As Pakistan Thrash New Zealand To Take 1-0 Lead

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand in 1st T20I of the five-match series to take a 1-0 lead on Friday in Lahore. Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul overshadowed hattrick effort from New Zealand's Matt Henry as hosts registered a 88-run over Black Caps. Rauf, the chief architect of Pakistan's win, was named as the Player of the Match. Earlier, after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, Henry dimissed Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi to pick a hattrick. Pakistan were bowled out for 182 in 19.5 overs with Fakhar Azam and Saim Ayub top-scoring with 47 each.

Rauf ran through the NZ batting lineup as visitors never looked comfortable in the chase right from the start. Mark Chapman was the top scorer for Kiwis as he made 34 off 27 balls. This is a five-match series and Black Caps would be aiming a strong comeback in the 2nd T20I which is to be played today (April 15) at Lahore.

Henry joins an elite list

Matt Henry picked up a hat-trick spread across two overs in the first T20I against Pakistan in Lahore to join an elite group of New Zealand bowlers. Henry had derailed Pakistan`s innings in the 13th over with the wickets of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed off back-to-back deliveries. Shadab was caught out by Latham off the penultimate ball of the over and Itikhar fell the next ball, edging again to the wicketkeeper. Henry returned in the 19th over to dismiss Shaheen Afridi off the first ball, caught brilliantly near the ropes by Daryl Mitchell off the first ball in the over.Henry finished with 3/32, his career-best figure in T20Is and also became just the fourth New Zealand bowler to take a hat-trick in men`s T20Is.

A hat-trick for Matt Henry in the first T20I at the GSL. #PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/h6bZP6O1hM April 14, 2023

Jacob Oram was the first to do so when he took a hat-trick in 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder then became just the second player to record a hat-trick in men`s T20Is. Tim Southee joined him on the list next year against Pakistan.For 12 years since then, there were no New Zealand bowlers on the list until Michael Bracewell took a hat-trick against Ireland last year.Henry now joins the three players on the list after his spell in Lahore.Pakistan were bowled out for 182 batting first with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub making 47 apiece.

With inputs from ANI