PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Sydney, 130 PM IST, November 3

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on South Africa in a must-win Group 2 encounter of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday (November 3). A win for the Proteas will secure their entry into the semi-finals – the first team from Group 2 to achieve this. Pakistan will aim to win to keep their slip hopes of qualifying for the last four stages alive as well.

South Africa have happy memories batting in Sydney, joining New Zealand in posting a score of above 200 there so far during the tournament. Rilee Rossouw scored a brilliant hundred at the SCG to power his side to a win.

Both South Africa and Pakistan are coming off impressive wins on the bouncy Perth track with former defeating India by five wickets while Babar’s side thrashed the Netherlands. “It’s really up to the batters to see how they can handle on a higher scoring ground. How are they going to combat that to kind of overcome each other?” former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“I’m excited to see how the bowlers are going to change their game and how they’re going to go about their business on a surface that it’s different to what they’ve come across, but they're just two wonderful attacks, all-round, both sides,” he added.

Match Details

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 36

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: November 3 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 36 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 36 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada