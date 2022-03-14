PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK-W vs BAN-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 3:30 AM IST March 14

The Match No 12 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan Women take on Bangladesh Women on march 14 (Monday) at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Not to forget, both of these teams will be looking to open their account in the ongoing tournament as they are going through a terrible run with no points in the table.

In their most recent fixtures, Pakistan lost to South Africa Women by six runs on Friday while Bangladesh were beaten by hosts New Zealand by nine wickets via a DLS method.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match between PAK-W vs BAN-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 am IST on March 14, Monday.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Omaima Sohail

Vice-Captain – Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Omaima Sohail, Fargana Hoque, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Nida Dar, Rumana Ahmed, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XI:

Pakistan Women Probable XI: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna