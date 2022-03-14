हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK-W vs BAN-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 3:30 AM IST March 14

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK-W vs BAN-W, Pakistan women Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PAK-W vs BAN-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 3:30 AM IST March 14
(Source: Twitter)

The Match No 12 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan Women take on Bangladesh Women on march 14 (Monday) at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Not to forget, both of these teams will be looking to open their account in the ongoing tournament as they are going through a terrible run with no points in the table.

In their most recent fixtures, Pakistan lost to South Africa Women by six runs on Friday while Bangladesh were beaten by hosts New Zealand by nine wickets via a DLS method.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match between PAK-W vs BAN-W will be hosted at the Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 am IST on March 14, Monday.

PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Omaima Sohail

Vice-Captain – Salma Khatun

Suggested Playing XI for PAK-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Omaima Sohail, Fargana Hoque, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Nida Dar, Rumana Ahmed, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XI:

Pakistan Women Probable XI: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketICC Women's World Cup 2022Pakistan women vs Bangladesh women
Next
Story

You'll be surprised: Hardik Pandya makes a BIG statement on question of bowling in IPL 2022, check here

Must Watch

PT2M

Breaking News: Ashok Gehlot made a big statement about Congress