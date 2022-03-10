PAK-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK-W vs SA-W Live in India

With loss in both of their games against India and Australia respectively, Pakistan women will aim to win their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 when they taken on South Africa women.

The South Africans, however, already have points on the table courtesy their close win versus Bangladesh women.

South Africa, surely, start as favourites as they have won more games in head-to-head record versus Pakistan. In 24 games the two sides have played so far against each other, Pakistan have been victorious only four times while South Africa have won 18 matches. In World Cups, South Africa have an unbeaten record against Pakistan.

That is why Friday's match will be a chance for Pakistani women to write history and win their first match against SA-W in a World Cup

Here is all you need to know about Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women will be played on March 11 (Friday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan Women Squad: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee