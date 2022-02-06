Babar Azam, PCB chief Ramiz Raja say THIS on passing away of Lata Mangeshkar

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

From Twitter to Facebook, the news feed was flooded with images of the singer, whose divine voice has ruled the silver screen and hearts of millions of people, across generations, in India and around the world.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, and recipient of Bharat Ratna, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

No sooner had the news of her death come out, leaving legions of her admirers and fans grief-stricken, people also began to pay homage to her on social media.

'End of an era', 'RIPLataji' and 'Lata Mangeshkar' were trending on Twitter as thousands of social media users expressed their sentiments over the loss of a beloved icon of India, whose voice had the magical power to halt people in their tracks and melt anyone's heart.

Joining the fans of Lata was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who too passed on his condolences to the passing soul.

He wrote on his Twitter: "End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 6, 2022

With PTI inputs