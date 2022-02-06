हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Babar Azam, PCB chief Ramiz Raja say THIS on passing away of Lata Mangeshkar

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, PCB chief Ramiz Raja condole death of Lata Mangeshkar
(Source: Twitter)

As the mellifluous voice of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar fell silent on Sunday, tributes poured in for the legendary singer on social media as well, with many people also sharing her pictures or clips of her old songs, fittingly describing her death as an "end of an era".

From Twitter to Facebook, the news feed was flooded with images of the singer, whose divine voice has ruled the silver screen and hearts of millions of people, across generations, in India and around the world.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, and recipient of Bharat Ratna, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

No sooner had the news of her death come out, leaving legions of her admirers and fans grief-stricken, people also began to pay homage to her on social media.

'End of an era', 'RIPLataji' and 'Lata Mangeshkar' were trending on Twitter as thousands of social media users expressed their sentiments over the loss of a beloved icon of India, whose voice had the magical power to halt people in their tracks and melt anyone's heart.

Joining the fans of Lata was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who too passed on his condolences to the passing soul. 

He wrote on his Twitter: "End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

PCB chief Ramiz Raja also felt sad on her passing away. He wrote: " 

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketBabar AzamLata MangeshkarBCCIindian cricket team
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Sachin Tendulkar gets emotional on death of music legend

Must Watch

PT11M3S

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Crowd gathered to bid goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar