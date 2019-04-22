close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Pakistan cricketer seeks Sachin Tendulkar's advice before World Cup

Abid Ali has been in awe of Sachin Tendulkar and wants to meet his idol to take tips before the ICC World Cup in England.

Pakistan cricketer seeks Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s advice before World Cup
Photo courtesy: ICC

Lahore: Picked in Pakistan's World Cup squad, opener Abid Ali Sunday sought advice from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the showpiece and said he wants to hug the Indian batting great.

The 31-year old has been in prolific form in Pakistan's domestic cricket and broke into the national one-day squad for the World Cup after scoring a century on his debut against Australia in Dubai last month.

The immensely talented Abid bats in a manner similar to one of cricket's all-time greats.

"It's my wish and hope that I meet Sachin Tendulkar. Definitely, I would like to hug him and I am sure that just like all great players meet youngsters I am sure that he will not turn me down.

"I am sure that if I want to get any information on cricket from Sachin, he will give a positive reply," Abid told a group of journalists.

Abid said meeting his idol would be a memorable moment.

"It will be the best day in my life when I meet him (Tendulkar) because he was one of the best batsmen.

"West Indian Viv Richards was also a great so I want to meet all the great players and learn from them," said Abid. 

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarAbid AliICC World CupWorld CupCricket World Cup
Next
Story

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore just about manage to beat Chennai Super Kings in a thriller

Must Watch

PT1M19S

PM Modi's road show to be 7 km long