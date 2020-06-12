हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan players mentally strong to face coronavirus challenges: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan is set to play three-match Tests and as many T20Is against England in August-September.

Pakistan players mentally strong to face coronavirus challenges: Misbah-ul-Haq

Coronavirus replacements were among the factors considered when choosing Pakistan's 29-member squad for the their upcoming tour of England, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"The medical team has been staying in touch with the players and I have also spoken to them about this," said Misbah when asked about any fears players may have of testing positive for coronavirus.

"The players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive. People of course do recover from it but this is the situation."

The tour is set to be played in August-September after West Indies' three-match Test series against England and consists of three Tests and as many T20Is.

The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rules for the resumption of cricket amid the pandemic will be followed which means that there is a provision for a COVID-19 substitute which means a player can be replaced by another if tested positive during the match.

"Keeping this in mind and as a precautionary measure we have kept a big squad with four reserves. If something like this happens just before we play then we will be somewhat ready for it," said Misbah.

"Everyone understands the situation. These are unusual circumstances and many things are out of our control and we are trying to manage all that. The players are mentally strong enough to understand and face these challenges."

Tags:
Misbah-ul-HaqCoronavirusICCPakistanCricket
Next
Story

Mohammad Kaif's electric fielding became benchmark for others: VVS Laxman
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day