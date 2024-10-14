PAK W vs NZ W FREE Live Streaming: The New Zealand women’s cricket team will be locking horns with Pakistan in their final Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 14). The Blackcaps will look to win this game in order to ensure their place in the last four stage.

On the other hand, pakistan will get a lot of strength by the return of their captain Fatima Sana, who went back home due to the death of her father. The Women in Green will look to win the game and on the basis of Net run rate, they can also make it to the knock out stages.

Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming Details:

When is Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match be held?

The Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will be held on Monday, October 14.

Where is the Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match going to take place?

The Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will be taking place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match begin?

The Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match on TV in India?

The Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match will be aired live on Star Sports network channels in India.

How to live stream the Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Fans can livestream the Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.