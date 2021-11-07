Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch PAK vs SCO Live in India

Pakistan take on Scotland in Match 41 of the T20 World cup 2021. The Babar Azam-led side are already through to the semi-finals. However, they would like to finish their Super 12 campaign with a win, in order to ensure they finish on top.

The winner of this group, will face the second semi-finalist from the other group. Pakistan would like to finish on top and face second semi-finalist Australia in the semis rather than England. That is why they will be looking to register a win in this match against Scotland.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be itching to beat Pakistan as they have been winless in the Super 12 stage so far and would like to finish the tournament on a high.

The Kyle Coetzer-led side were completely outplayed in their last contest against India, getting bundled out for a meagre 85. India then finished the chase in just 39 balls.

Scotland will be hoping for a better peformance this time around.

Pakistan may look to give some match time to the players who have been warming the bench so far.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland begins on November 7 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland will be held in Sharjah.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan vs Scotland will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.