Pakistan will beat India again in T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar makes BIG statement

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asserted that Pakistan will once again beat India when the two teams will lock horns with each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday (January 21) and in a repeat of blockbuster encounter of 2021 in Dubai, Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Notably, Babar Azam’s Pakistan had stunned Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 opener in Dubai as the Men-in-Blue eventually failed to make the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Akhtar believes that Pakistan is a ‘better side’ and they will beat Team India once again in the marquee tournament.

"We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket. It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose," Akhtar said while speaking to ANI.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan topped their group in the T20 World Cup 2021 and stormed into the semifinals. However, they eventually lost to champions Australia in the last-four match.

The T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16 to November 13 and it will be played across seven venues – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth. A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.

Mark your , set your & get set to support #TeamIndia at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! Give us a if you #BelieveInBlue to bring the home! Starts Oct 16 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#T20WC #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/654Amcjf2b — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2022

In the first round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday, October 16. They’ll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A.

Two-time champions West Indies will also start in the First Round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart. In the Super 12, hosts Australia are in Group 1 with world No. 1 England, New Zealand, Afghanistan plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the first round.

Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the first round. Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday, October 22 in a re-match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final.

Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced. India placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh & two qualifiers in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. India will square off against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on October 23 at the MCG pic.twitter.com/M4QMuMaDOq — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The state-of-the-art Perth Stadium will host a huge Sunday double-header on October 30 with South Africa taking on India in the evening match. Before that India will take on Group A runners-up at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27. Team India will then take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 2 and finally face the Group B winner on November 6 at the MCG.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10, respectively. The final will be contested under lights at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.